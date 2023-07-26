April 22, 1931 - July 16, 2023

Barbara Jean Ridinger was born April 22, 1931 in Niles, Michigan and passed peacefully on July 16, 2023 at The Oaks of Lebanon. Barbara was the first of four children born to Clarence C. & Ella Mae (Warrell) Ridinger. After many cold Winters the Ridinger family moved to Brownsville in 1947.

Barbara graduated from Brownsville High School in 1949. She also worked at the local Page's Sweet Shop in downtown Brownsville. That is where Ed Lafayette would stop in quite frequently to satisfy his sweet tooth. He was apparently sweet on Barbara as well and they married on June 24, 1951 at the Brownsville Presbyterian Church. They began their married life on the farm in Brownsville raising cattle, sheep, turkeys, grass seed and more. Together they operated and managed the Lafayette Calapooia Valley Farm & Lafayette Logging Co. for many years. Being a farm wife Barbara was always active in milking the cows each morning, tending to all of her animals, growing a large garden, running errands, bookkeeping, raking hay, taking care of the family, helping a neighbor and anything else that happened to be going on. Farming was always a adventure and everyday was a new day. Barbara was a fine cook and always had something good cooking. Wether it be a pot roast with all the trimmings to some kind of dessert such as gravestein apple pie hot out of the oven.

They had four children: Karen Grant (Wayne), Edgar (Eddie) F. Lafayette IV (deceased), Laura Cavill (John) & Kenneth D. Lafayette (Melisa). They were married for 68 years when Ed passed in 2019. Barbara is survived by daughters, Karen Grant (Wayne), Laura Cavill (John), son, Kenneth Lafayette (Melisa); 7 grandchildren, Willie Tenbusch (Molly), Janelle Graham (Chris Ferguson), Nicole Cavill, John Cavill, Kalyn Lafayette, Karsen Lafayette, and Kamden Lafayette; 5 great-grandchildren; 1 great,great-grandchild; 4 step grand-children; 7 step great-grandchildren; brother, William Ridinger of Brownsville and sister Mary Ann Toedtemeier of San Jose, California. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, parents, son (Eddie), brother (John Ridinger), son-in-law (William (Bill) Tenbusch). Barbara lived the last three years at The Oaks of Lebanon. It was an adjustment from the farm life she was always accustomed to, but soon learned to make it her home.

The family wishes to express our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to The Oaks of Lebanon staff for being so caring. We would also like to thank Bristol Hospice for their wonderful and dedicated service.

In lieu of flowers you may donate to the Linn Co. Pioneer Association or Central Linn FFA in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., Albany, OR 97321. A private graveside was held July 25, 2023 at the Crawfordsville Union Cemetery.

A Memorial Service will be held August 12, 2023 /@ 11:00 am at the Brownsville Baptist Church, 27910 Seven Mile Lane, Brownsville, OR 97327.