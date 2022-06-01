July 4, 1930 - May 20, 2022

Barbara Jean Anderson Bullock, age of 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, May 20, 2022, surrounded by her beloved family.

Barbara Jean was born on 4 July 1930 in Portland, Oregon spending her early years in Silverton, Oregon. The oldest of 9 children born to William Clarke Anderson and Edna Marian Russell, she was a child of the depression, a daughter of the greatest generation of heroes.

Her family moved between Oregon and Washington settling in Independence, Oregon where she met Earl Thaine, her future husband. She graduated from Independence High School and then attended Oregon College of Education in Monmouth.

Barbara Jean and Earl Thaine were married on 19 June 1949. She was proud of the fact that 4 of her Great Aunts attended her wedding.

In 1951 the family moved from Dallas to Corvallis, Oregon finding their home south of town where they raised 5 children. She was a loving Mother and a hard worker. Along with caring for her family she helped raise her siblings, picked local crops, cashiered and worked at the OSU Bookstore, retiring in 1996.

Barbara was a Cub Scout Leader, a bowler, a golfer and fund raiser for her church. She loved gardening, hand sewing quilts and pillows, crocheting hangers, and caps for babies at local hospitals. An amateur genealogist, she and Thaine walked many cemeteries to find ancestors and placed flowers on as many ancestral graves as they could on Memorial Day. As Matriarch of her family, she oversaw her annual family reunion, celebrating 75 years this August.

Barbara was preceded in death by her son Bill Bullock; her bothers Bill, Pat and Jim Anderson and Sisters Dottie Nelson and Mary Lou Keeler.

She is survived by her Husband Thaine; sisters Joan Beckner, Rose Schlewitz and Brother Ken Anderson; Sons Dennis (Pat), Jeff (Mary) and John Bullock; Daughter Beth (Gary) Pettit; 20 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren.

Barbara will rest near family at Hilltop Cemetery, in Independence, Oregon. A celebration of her life will take place in the next few months. For more of her story see: https://www.farnstrommortuary.com/obituaries/Barbara-Bullock-4/