September 6, 1929 — June 27, 2019
Barbara Jean Drummond passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the age of 89 in Albany.
Barbara was born in Lebanon to Claude and Sylvia Sherfy.
She enlisted and served in the US Navy from 1950 to 1952 as a Communication Technician in Hawaii.
She married William Andrew Drummond in 1952 and settled in the Los Angeles area to raise their family. She was widowed in 1960 and moved her family back to Albany in 1970.
She worked at the hospital in Corvallis and spent many years at HP in Corvallis before retiring.
Barbara enjoyed gardening and horses, including becoming an accomplished dressage rider.
Barbara is survived by her children, Denise Drummond of Portland, David Drummond of Portland, Daniel Drummond of Boise; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mennonite Village and Samaritan Evergreen Hospice for their compassionate care of mom.
As per Barbara’s request, there will be no services.
Condolences and memories can be sent to AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home where arrangements are being made (www.aasum-dufour.com).