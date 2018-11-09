March 30, 1926 — November 2, 2018
Ninety two and a half storied years filled with faith, love and fun turned to a new chapter as Barbara Irene Starr, surrounded by her family, peacefully passed away and went home to Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Born at her family's farm in Bellfountain, Oregon, she was the youngest of three children of hard-working parents, John Lincoln and Josie Irene (Larkin) Post. In her life, Mom would never stray far from her origins. Growing up, she attended Bellfountain Community Church and graduated from Bellfountain grade school.
In the years to follow, she would become a proud "dragon" of Monroe Union High School, graduating in 1944. In her final 34 years, she lived in a wonderful home just up the street from her old high school.
Mother married John Minter Starr on January 31, 1943, moving from one family farm to the next. In sixty five years of marriage, they raised five children and instilled the Christian values which would last for generations to come. Mom set the example for her family on how to serve the Lord, the community and to give back. Some of her proudest accomplishments were done in the sixty plus years teaching in the Church and working with the children of the Cub Scouts and the Child Evangelism Fellowship.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Nellie (age 14) and brother, John Verlin; husband, John; daughter-in-law, Diana Starr (Jim); son-in-law, Don Blanton; granddaughter-in-law, Deborah Starr (Les); and great-grandchildren, Jordan Confinco and Maiele Starr (Ryan). Mom will be sadly missed by those who survive, which include her five children, Jeanette “Jan” Blanton, James “Jim” Starr (Jan), Wilbur Starr (Luanne), John William "Bill" Starr (Christa) and Carolyn Kaufman (Dave Peaslee); plus her 15 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren; six nieces and seven nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 17 at Monroe Union High School in Monroe.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Bellfountain Community Church, Benton County Child Evangelism Fellowship, Samaritan Evergreen Hospice or a charity of your choice.
Our gratitude is eternal to members of the Church and the hospice's staff for the care they showed to our family matriarch in life and in the last month. Thank you
Services are under the direction of McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis.