Barbara Hanson was born in Astoria, Oregon, September 1930, to Henry and Inez Hanson.

Barbara attended Seaside High School before going to Oregon State University, where she met Irving Steers. Irving and Barbara were married in September 1950. Irving preceded Barbara in death in 2017.

Surviving family includes three children, 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, brother David Hanson.

Barbara and Irving shared 67 wonderful years together, traveling and living many places in the Western United States. Irving worked for the US Forest Service and Barbara was an elementary school teacher.

Barbara and Irving moved to Albany in 1984 and built their retirement home, where they lived many happy years together.

Per Barbara’s request, there will no service at this time. Family will gather for a Celebration of Life for both Barbara and Irving later this summer.