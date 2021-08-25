June 14, 1932 - August 2, 2021

Family matriarch Barbara Frye, 89, of Albany, formerly of Lebanon, died Monday, Aug. 2, at the Mennonite Village in Albany.

Frye was born Barbara Louise Luman, the youngest of Clarence and Pearl Luman's four children, on June 14, 1932, near El Monte, California. She lived and attended school in the El Monte area until she met and married Lawrence "Bud" Howard Frye, of nearby Baldwin Park, on Oct. 3, 1948, in Arizona. The young couple settled in Baldwin Park and quickly started a family that yielded three children, Nancy Louise Frye in 1949, Richard Harrison Frye in 1950 and Carol Lee Frye-Chavez in 1953.

They enjoyed 40 prolific years in their home state until the early 1970s, when they began a slow family migration to Oregon's mid-Willamette Valley spurred by a visit to Lawrence's younger brother, Lowell, who had relocated to Sodaville from Baldwin Park in 1968. Lawrence fell in love with the area's cooler, more agrarian, small-town atmospheres, reminiscent of his childhood in Covina, and found a house near the corner of Milton St. and the railroad tracks in Lebanon, where the couple lived for the next 20-plus years. They were eventually joined in Oregon by their children and families, who established new roots from Albany to Eugene.