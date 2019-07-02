July 6, 1948 — June 10, 2019
Barbara Faye Akin Soderstrom, 70, of Albany died at home Monday, June 10.
Mrs. Soderstrom was born in Oroville, California. She was the daughter of Frank Akin and Mildred Philibert.
She married Danny Soderstrom in 1966 in Albany. Mrs. Soderstrom especially enjoyed reading, quilting, and drinking tea. She was a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses.
She is survived by her son, Jamie Soderstrom of Albany; daughters, Erica Puppo of Albany, Heather Theodoriches of Salem, and Felicia Soderstrom-Caldera of Albany; 17 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 5 at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens, 34275 Riverside Dr., Albany, OR.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.