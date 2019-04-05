March 26, 1958 — March 11, 2019
Barbara Elaine Halsey passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis.
Barb was born in Petaluma, California to Ron and Oralie Cordoza. Her childhood years were spent in San Jose, California and then Lebanon. As an adult she resided in Albany.
Barb was an insurance agent for 36 years before retiring from PayneWest in 2015. She enjoyed shopping, garage sales, antiques, refurbishing/repurposing furniture and spending time with her family.
Barb is preceded in death by her father, Ronald E. Cordoza.
Barb is survived by her children, Jason Stutzman of Ventura, California, Joshua Lane of Albany, Jennifer Lane of Albany and step-daughter Corree Roofener of Scio. She is also survived by her mother, Oralie Cordoza of Albany; her brothers, Dan Cordoza of Salem, Oregon and David Cordoza of Schertz, Texas; and her sister, Linda Cordoza of Lebanon. Barb’s seven grandchildren include Kaylee Lane, Megan Lane, Aaron Lane, Reiley Lane, Henry Stutzman, Chaz Ramirez, and Zach Ramirez.
Donations in Barb’s name can be made to American Lung Cancer Association.
The celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Riverside Baptist Church in Albany.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements