December 31, 1943 - March 26, 2023

Barbara C. Perry, beloved caregiver, aunt, and sister, passed away on March 26, 2023 at the age of 79. Barbara was born on December 31, 1943 in San Francisco, California, and spent most of her life in Corvallis, Oregon.

Barbara was a dedicated caregiver for the elderly, and her compassion and generosity towards others were unparalleled. Her family could always count on her to provide a safe and loving home, and although she never had children of her own, she raised her two nieces, Lori Barker and Mona Perry. She found joy in serving others, and her kindness left a lasting impact on all who knew her.

Barbara was an avid camper, and she enjoyed exploring the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest. She also had a talent for crafting, and she was always eager to learn new skills. Barbara's greatest passion, however, was cooking. She loved preparing meals for her family and expressing her love through her delicious dishes.

Barbara's legacy will forever be cherished by her family. She will be remembered for the holiday feasts she prepared, the warmth of her home, and her unwavering love and care for those around her.

Barbara is preceded in death by her father William Marvin Perry; mother Mary Margaret Perry; siblings William Clifford Perry, Michael Paul Perry, Ramona Pauline Painter, and Ruth Lee Perry; niece Barbara Dawn Perry; and nephew Larry Keith Warren. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Barbara will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her memory will continue to live on in the hearts of her loved ones, and her legacy of kindness and compassion will inspire generations to come.