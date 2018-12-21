January 10, 1935 — December 14, 2018
Barbara “Bobbie” Louise (Blackwell) Aerni passed away on December 14, 2018 at 84 years old of complications from Parkinson’s disease.
She was born January 10, 1934 to James and Leah Blackwell (Hap and Mick) in Toledo, Oregon. She grew up in Jefferson, Oregon, graduating as valedictorian of her graduation class in 1952 from Jefferson High School. She attended Oregon State College (OSU).
She worked at Teledyne Wah Chang in several administration positions ending her career handling export licenses for the company’s products. She retired after 30 years with the company.
Bobbie was a member of First United Methodist Church. After retirement, she volunteered as a SMART reader at Richmond Elementary School, and Willamette Heritage Center.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jim.
She was survived by her three children, Sue Kilgore (Richard), Ken Aerni (Roberta), Jean Straight (James); five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and niece, Shannon Williams.
We would like to thank the Springs/Woods care facilities for the kind treatment they provided our mother.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on January 12, 2019 at Jefferson Cemetery.
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service is assisting the family.