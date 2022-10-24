Barbara Ann Rush

June 2, 1936 – Oct 18, 2022

CORVLLIS—Barbara (Barb) Rush, 86, of Corvallis, passed away at her home.

The daughter of Frank and Neni (Eddy) Frey, she was born in Baker and was the youngest of three daughters. She resided in Bates, OR and attended school there, graduating from Prairie City H.S. in 1954.

Her family moved to Sweet Home in the mid 1950’s that is where she met her future husband Alton D. Rush. Alton and Barbara were married on May 30, 1957, in The Dalles.

Barbara and Alton resided in Sweet Home and eventually settled in the Liberty area in 1964. They moved to Corvallis in 2010.

Barbara retired from Whites Electronics in Sweet Home after 30 years of service. She was known as being a phenomenal cook with many of her scratch recipes being shared around the world. She enjoyed crafts such as making Christmas wreathes and giving them to friends.

Barb was a dedicated mother that was involved in all her kids’ activities including being a member of the Liberty School PTA and was heavily involved in school events that supported the community. She was always there for her kids in a supportive way.

She was the cornerstone pillar of our family. She was so influential in so many people’s lives, just by being her genuine self. She was a giver and a fighter up to the end. She had a big heart and loved all of her family and friends.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Alton; sons: Cary and his wife Lynn (Corvallis), David (Wasilla AK); five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Jon; sisters, Patricia Watkins and Marnie McConnell

At her request no services will be held.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.