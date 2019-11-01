April 2, 1929 – October 22, 2019
Barbara Ann Pitzer of Bend, Oregon, passed away peacefully at her residence on October 22, 2019. She was 90.
Barbara was born April 2, 1929 in Lubbock, Texas, to Conrad and Willa (Whitlock) Tubbs.
She married Marvin R. Pitzer in 1968 in Reno, Nevada. The couple lived in Oregon’s central valley, including Albany and Lebanon for more than 50 years, before moving to Bend.
Barbara made a career working for Sears, Roebuck and Company, working her way up to become store manager, receiving the distinction of being amongst only three other women in the United States to become store managers at that time. After 28 years with Sears, she retired to enjoy her family and pursue other passions in her life.
She enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. She was also a talented artist and painted pictures for family and friends.
Barbara is survived by her five children, David G. Shurmon, Sylvia A. Greenlee, Leon Pitzer, Janice M. Plemmons and Carol J. Feyerherm; and her brother, Robert Stanley Tubbs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Pitzer; both parents and a granddaughter, Alyssa R. Greenlee, all of whom love and will miss Barbara greatly.
Autumn Funerals of Bend is honored to serve the family.