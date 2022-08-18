October 13, 1940 - August 02, 2022

Barbara Ann McMinds (Myers) was born October 13, 1940 in Toledo, Ohio, 7 minutes before her twin brother Robert Charles. She peacefully transitioned from this world on August 2, 2022 in Gig Harbor, Washington. She is survived by her twin daughters, Debbie McReynolds (Marc), Diane McMinds (Scott); her brothers Robert Myers (Dail) and Jack Myers (Diane); her five grandchildren Cole (23), twins Chase and Tate (20), Natalie (19), and Owen (16).

She graduated from ED Libbey High School in 1958 and received a degree in Education from Ohio University in 1962 and then moved to Lompoc, California, to teach elementary education. In February 1966, she met Donald McMinds and they married later that year. In December 1969, they welcomed twins Debbie and Diane.

Barbara retired from teaching after the twins were born and raised them while supporting Donald's Air Force career, which involved regular moves to locations throughout the United States. When Donald retired from the Air Force in 1982, the family moved to Corvallis, Oregon, to build a post-military life. In early 2007, Barbara moved to Napa, California, to spend time with Diane and her family. She purchased a home in Corvallis later that year, where she lived until her November 2019 move to Gig Harbor to be near Debbie and her family.

The absolute joys of her life were her grandchildren: she adored being Grammy to Cole, Chase, Tate, Natalie and Owen. Summers meant trips to Corvallis for Grammy Camp where she would proudly escort the "Grands" to farms for blueberry or strawberry picking, bookstore browsing, walks around town, and Farmers Market visits. Evenings were spent eating pizza, playing card games, working jigsaw puzzles, and always included ice cream for dessert. "Grammy scoops" meant bowls overflowing with Tillamook Mudslide Ice Cream.

Barbara filled her 35 years in Corvallis by volunteering her time with Good Samaritan Hospital, the Assistance League of Corvallis (AL), and the CL Chapter of PEO (PEO). She put her tremendous organizational skills and friendly personality to work in leadership roles in both AL and PEO. A number of women she met volunteering became her "Gal Pals," and she delighted in spending time with them. The Gal Pals remained her dear friends and under their protective and loving eyes, assisted her until her move to Washington.

When not volunteering, Barbara cherished being active: walking a half marathon in her late 70s, gardening, attending First Presbyterian Church, and using her hands to create beautiful gifts. Debbie and Diane's homes are blessed with her work: tole painted knick knacks, knitted blankets, cross-stitch pieces. Barbara used scraps of fabric from clothes she sewed for the twins when they were young to hand stitch a quilt for each daughter. Along with the quilts, she made a scrapbook of photos of the girls wearing the clothes; Debbie usually in blue and Diane in red. Each Grand has received baby blankets knitted by her hand and the annual gifts of cross-stitched Christmas ornaments will adorn their trees for years to come.

Debbie and Diane would like to thank Barbara's Gal Pals who provided so much joy to her while in Corvallis and who continued to shower her with love through visits, cards, and calls after her move. The staff at Mallard's Landing were as enchanted with Barbara as everyone who met her and cared for her as if she were family. In particular, the Memory Care staff at Mallard's Landing and CHI Franciscan Hospice staff and volunteers were loving, compassionate and kind. Barbara's final days were spent with her family, receiving a Chaplain's blessing, listening to music, and being held. Her twins are reassured knowing that she is free of the physical mind and body which failed her beautiful spirit.

A family Grammy Camp is being planned to celebrate Barbara's life. Debbie and Diane would like to ask those interested to consider donations in her name to:

Assistance League of Corvallis

547 NW 9th Street

Corvallis Oregon 97330

PEO Chapter CL

4265 NW Pentail Place

Corvallis Oregon 97330