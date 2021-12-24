 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Western Interlock

Barbara Ann Collins

  • 0
Barbara Ann Collins

June 25, 1934 – December 14, 2021

Barbara Ann Collins, 87, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Briarwood Assisted Living in Rexburg, Idaho. She was born in Vancouver, Washington, and grew up in Grand Ronde. Barbara met and married James K. Collins in Lebanon. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Barbara enjoyed sewing, gardening and painting. She is survived by her brother, Robert Niles, and her sisters, Nancy Wall, and Marna Smeltzer; children, Michelle (Larry) Weber, Debra McDonald, Craig (Lerrina) Collins, and Brian Collins, as well as 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, James, and daughter, Tanja. A memorial service will be in Salem at a later date.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer found guilty in death of Daunte Wright

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News