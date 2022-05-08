October 14, 1990 - April 19, 2022

Axel Edward Vong died unexpectedly on April 19, 2022, in The Dalles, Oregon. He was born in Corvallis, Oregon, in 1990 and attended Harding Elementary School, Linus Pauling Middle School, and Corvallis High School, class of 2009. He graduated from the University of Oregon in 2013 with a B.A. in Humanities and earned a Master's Certificate in GIS at Oregon State University in 2019.

Axel worked in Seattle for the Seattle Mariners, at the Upper Deck in the Corvallis Sports Park, and as a postal carrier for USPS in The Dalles, Oregon.

Axel loved music in all forms; playing it, listening to it, and finding new bands to follow. He learned to play the guitar in middle school and played throughout his life. He also played drums and bass guitar, always willing to fill in for a jam session.

Axel loved basketball and soccer and was a lifelong Blazers and Arsenal fan. He enjoyed art, archeology, shoes, was a Lego enthusiast, and was an excellent cook. Axel was easy-going, generous, kind, and had many loving friends and family members.

He is survived by his parents, Rick and Ann Vong; his brothers Ivar and Leif; his girlfriend Tiffany, and a large extended family.

A celebration of life will be held on May 14, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Walnut Community Room (Fire station #5) in Corvallis, Oregon. We ask that attendees wear clothing that reminds you of Axel.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to World Central Kitchen or your local food bank.