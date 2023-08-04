January 21, 1937 - July 17, 2023

Avonel June Hatcher died on July 17, 2023 in Adair Village, Oregon at age 86. Friends and family knew her affectionately as June, Avonel, AJ, and Pinky. She was born January 21, 1937 in Solon, New York, the sixth and youngest child of Rex and Orpha Dunson Hatcher.

Avonel attended elementary school during World War II while living in Homer, NY. She attended high school in Solvay, NY, Albuquerque, NM, and Tully, NY, receiving a Regents scholarship at graduation. This led her to attend NY State Universities at Harper and Cortland, graduating with a degree in elementary education. She received further education in teaching in California.

Avonel taught school in New York, California and Guam, combining her love for travel with her career. As her vision declined, due to inherited retinitis pigmentosa, Avonel chose Florida as her residence, concluding her working days in restaurant management and insurance. She lived in Naples, FL for four decades where she owned a duplex. In 2018, she moved to be closer to family in Oregon, where she enjoyed independent living at the Regent in Corvallis.

Avonel was spirited, adventurous, intelligent and funny. She was fun to talk with and loved to recall highlights of her life. She taught many children, rode the trans-Siberian railway, canoed the Boundary Waters of Minnesota and drove across the US several times. As her vision diminished, Avonel listened to many audio books, especially enjoying mysteries and detective stories. She made new friends throughout her lifetime. She liked every donut she ever met.

Avonel was predeceased by sisters Gladys Heffron, Georgianna Aberdeen, and Sarah Mae Boice and by brothers Marion (Mike) and Lewis Hatcher and several nieces and nephews. She is survived by sister-in-law Bridget Hatcher and nieces and nephews Kathy Hughes, Joan Hatcher Patoska, Carol Hatcher Jacobs, Nancy Luna, Anne Hatcher, Mae Hatcher, Bettie Carson, Rob Aberdeen, Marjorie Stevens, Russel Boice and Mark Boice.Friends and family will remember Avonel in an online gathering to be announced later. Her ashes will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery in Warners, NY. We acknowledge and appreciate the wonderful care Avonel June received from the staff at Harmony House in Adair Village and from Samaritan Evergreen Hospice.

Friends and family will remember Avonel in an online gathering to be announced. Her ashes will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery in Warners, NY. We acknowledge and appreciate the wonderful care Avonel June received from staff at Harmony House in Adair Village and from Evergreen Hospice.

DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling her arrangements (www.demossdurdan.com).