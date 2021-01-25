Avon was born in Clarinda, Iowa to Seymour and Clara (Brown) Johnson. She attended rural Villisca schools in Villisca, Iowa, graduating in 1964. She earned a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls in 1969 and went on to pursue a career in teaching. From 1969 to 1984 Avon taught high school business and typing classes in Wellsburg, Iowa.

Avon's career was in teaching, but her passion was quilting. She was not only a gifted, but also a very generous quilter. Avon made more than 150 quilts with her friend and neighbor, Ruth Brush, which she donated to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice. She donated more than 25 quilts to the ABC House of Linn County and made the Veterans Quilt for the Pete Moore Hospice House. She also sewed more than 100 "Kathy's Caps" which were donated to Samaritan Health for women undergoing cancer chemotherapy. As a survivor with the desire to help others, Avon was a supportive trained mentor to women diagnosed with breast cancer in the mid-valley area.