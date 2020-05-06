May 4, 1996 - April 27, 2020
Austin Dale West, 23, of Sweet Home passed away Monday in Anaheim, California. He was born in Eugene to Dale and Leanna (Anders) West.
Austin lived most of his life in Sweet Home where he attended Little Promises Preschool, Oak Heights Elementary and Sweet Home Junior High. He graduated from Sweet Home High School in 2014.
He lived briefly in Redmond, Washington where he worked at FedEx in the shipping department, but his true love was working security. He had been hired by TCB Security shortly after graduation, covering events for several years. One of the highlights was providing security for Thomas Rhett at the Douglas County Fair.
Austin worked for several different agencies including a company that provided loss prevention for Roth’s Markets in the Salem area. He also worked security for rodeos, fairs, the Mt. Angel Oktoberfest, private parties and several Salem area nightclubs and sports bars.
He loved music, computers, his dogs and spending time with friends and family. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his love of animals and his generous heart.
Austin is survived by his mother Leanna West; father Dale West; stepmother Sue Spencer-West; grandma Gayle Ispas, all of Sweet Home; grandparents Bill and Sandra West of Hallsville, Texas. He was part of a large family with many aunts, uncles and cousins on both sides of the family.
He was preceded in death by his grandpa Abe Ispas of Sweet Home; his Papaw and Mamaw Wilburn Garnet and Maxie Williams of Mineola, Texas.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
