May 4, 1996 - April 27, 2020

Austin Dale West, 23, of Sweet Home passed away Monday in Anaheim, California. He was born in Eugene to Dale and Leanna (Anders) West.

Austin lived most of his life in Sweet Home where he attended Little Promises Preschool, Oak Heights Elementary and Sweet Home Junior High. He graduated from Sweet Home High School in 2014.

He lived briefly in Redmond, Washington where he worked at FedEx in the shipping department, but his true love was working security. He had been hired by TCB Security shortly after graduation, covering events for several years. One of the highlights was providing security for Thomas Rhett at the Douglas County Fair.

Austin worked for several different agencies including a company that provided loss prevention for Roth’s Markets in the Salem area. He also worked security for rodeos, fairs, the Mt. Angel Oktoberfest, private parties and several Salem area nightclubs and sports bars.

He loved music, computers, his dogs and spending time with friends and family. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his love of animals and his generous heart.