December 4, 1934 — November 4, 2018
Audrey Colleen (Dodson) Plumb, age 83, daughter of Sherrill and Leona Dodson and wife of Bernard Plumb (deceased), died peacefully November 4 in Adair Village, north of Corvallis. Her kind heart, steady wisdom and funny wit will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She was an elementary school teacher and taught schools in Harlan, Newport, Eugene, Riverside in Albany, Alsea, Philomath, Sao Paulo, Brazil and Elk Trail near Shady Cove, Oregon.
She was a member of the Suburban Christian Church in Corvallis.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on December 1 at Suburban Christian Church.
Memorial gifts may be made to International Disaster Emergency Services (IDES) at P.O. Box 379, Noblesville, IN 46061, or www.ides.org.
Extended obituary available at www.demossdurdan.com.