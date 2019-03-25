February 17, 2018 — February 24, 2019
With the deepest sorrow, we announce that Asher Benjamin Carter was pronounced brain dead on Sunday February 24, 2019, at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital where he spent the last five days fighting for his life.
On February 17, 2018, Asher was born at Albany General Hospital to parents Austin Carter and Adriane Weatherford. Although Asher only got a year with us, it was a beautiful time full of memories to be cherished forever.
In addition to his parents, Asher will be missed dearly by his brother, Abel; his grandparents, Nick and Rebecca Carter, Lesli Rogers and Robert Weatherford; great-grandparents, Nick and Mary Carter, Ken and Twila Cross, and Kay Akers; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by Aunt Haylee Jo Walters; Great-Great-Grandmother Viola Mae Hembree; and Great-Grandfather Larry Bruce Akers.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday April 7 at the Sweet Home Senior Center, 880 18th Avenue, Sweet Home, Oregon.
A GoFundMe has been formed to help the family with costs at this tragic time. https://www.gofundme.com/help-baby-ashers-family?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_dn_cpgnsharebartop_r&fbclid=IwAR0pFjbZL75g8vd2jWI5DJh4muWUMrxPpqcZdry_BailrRIVNatiqMPFutA