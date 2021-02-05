1927 - 2021

Arvella Lou Miller, 93, of Corvallis, passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 23, 2021, at the Miranda Manor Care Home in Corvallis. Arvella Lou Price Miller was born on July 30, 1927, in Rupert, West Virginia, to Novella Yoakum and Oakley Price. Arvella's mother passed away during childbirth. Arvella had come into a world with the loss of her mother and only weighing 1 1/2 lbs. when she was born. At birth she had to learn to become a "fighter/survivor;" she not only survived but she flourished, she was a survivor all of her life up to the day of her passing. She was raised by her paternal grandparents Rachel and Furvey Yoakum.

Arvella spent her youth growing up with her grandparents in Big Mountain, West Virginia. She often told stories of her grandparents keeping her warm by placing her in a basket on the open door of the coal burning cookstove, that she was so small they could fit a tea cup over her head, and that she didn't walk until she was two and a half years old. She had one older sister and many younger half siblings who lived with her Dad down the hill from her.