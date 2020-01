June 22, 1966 — January 12, 2020

Arthur Aragon, 53, of Corvallis, died January 12, 2020. He was born in Fontana, California to Manuel and Maria (Acosta) Aragon. He leaves behind good friends in Corvallis and a family who loved him. May he rest in peace. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.