February 19, 1934 — November 8, 2018
Arthur Lorenzo Coffey Jr. was born in Phoenix, Arizona, the son of Arthur L. and Margaret G. (Dalton) Coffey. Arthur was raised in Phoenix and later moved to Albany when he was in high school.
He graduated from Albany Union High School in 1952 and joined the Marines soon after. After serving in the military, he returned to Albany, where he lived the rest of his life.
Art was a devoted father and grandfather, a good friend to many, and a hard worker, sometimes working three jobs at a time when his children were very young. He especially loved working in his yard, enjoyed helping people, and always had a good joke up his sleeve. He had a talent for working on cars and selling them too, and taught his kids all the tricks of getting a good deal when buying a car. Art was very proud to be a Marine, loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was a very devoted OSU Beaver football fan.
Arthur is survived by his children, Sharri Dowling, Terry Coffey, Lorri Thornton, Kippi Coffey, and Kenny Coffey; daughter-in-law, Andrea Coffey; grandchildren Judy Boge, Rebecca Byers, Jessica Dowling and Steven Dowling; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Kayla, Aidan, Rylee, Skylar and Elliot. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Miller; brother, Tom Coffey; and sister, Jeannie Cook, along with many nieces and nephews (Uncle Archie to them), including niece Katie Scott, who was more like a daughter and checked on her uncle weekly, which was greatly appreciated by his out-of-town daughters, Lorri and Sharri.
He is preceded in death by his father, Arthur Sr.; his loving mother, Margaret, who he was especially close to; sisters, Nora Anne Howton and Lois Castle; and brother, Ernie Coffey.
A celebration of life will be held in the coming months.