January 30, 1922 – March 21, 2020
Arthur Lee Wallace was born in Triumph, Illinois to Marshall and Ora (Burnett) Wallace. He served in the US Navy in WWII as an Aviation Machinist Mate Second Class.
Arthur married Alma McTimmonds of Albany, May 30, 1942 and they enjoyed 67 years of marriage before her death in 2009. They built their own home in 1947, raised their three children and continued to live there until her death. Arthur continued living there until 2015 when he moved to an independent senior living facility. He was employed at Simpson Plywood for most of his working years. Arthur loved to fish, camp with family & friends, pan for gold, water ski, travel, garden and do wood working in the shop he built. His wit, creativity, passion, music and great laugh were and joy and inspiration to his family, close friends and all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his wife Alma, daughter Carol Anderer, a brother, three sisters and his parents.
Arthur is survived by his daughter Joyce (Staten) Attig, son James Wallace, four grandchildren, Brad and Scott Staten, Emily Della Maggiora, Aaron Anderer, nine great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and close friend Velma Bariletti.
A private graveside service will be held and a celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements being made through Fisher Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family would request that donations be made to Evergreen Hospice.
