May 3, 1934 - April 23, 2021
Arthur Lane McFadden, 86, passed away March 23rd at his home in Portland, Oregon.
He was born in Portland, Oregon on May 3rd, 1934. One of three children of Art and Mary (McFadden) Goldblatt. Mary's father Julian N. McFadden founded "Pleasure Acres," a Thoroughbred farm, in 1912 in Corvallis, Oregon. Julian was the man that authored into Oregon law the legalization of Thoroughbred horse racing while serving in Oregon State Legislature. Julian later became the state first Racing Commissioner. The family offered match racing on their Corvallis farm and became known as "The first family of horse racing in Oregon."
Both of Arthur's parents were successful racehorse owners and trainers in the Midwest and West. For, Arthur took his first steps at Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby.
After the death of Arthur's father (when Arthur was a youth), his mother Mary and grandparents raised Arthur and his siblings between a Tulelake, California potato farm, and the family farm in Corvallis. Art and his siblings later would change their surname to McFadden.
Arthur graduated from Tulelake High School before attending Santa Clara University. He then served in the Army during the Korean War Conflict. While serving in the Army, Arthur was stationed in Arlington National Cemetery, and was an Honor Guard for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. After his service, Arthur returned to Oregon, where followed his grandfather's footsteps and attended law school at Lewis and Clark's Northwestern School of Law and practiced in Portland.
Besides Arthur's grandfather Julian, Arthur's other main influence in horse racing was family trainer Buck Buchanan. Fondly known as "Uncle Buck," in the early days Buck and Arthur would spend time moving McFadden horses by railroad boxcars throughout the Midwest tracks.
Arthur's love for Thoroughbred horses and racing was his love and passion his whole life. For, he managed Portland Meadows in the 1970's through 1980. He managed and named "Les Bois Park," in Boise, Idaho. He was popular Race announcer at Salem, Portland, Tillamook, and Grants Pass. Arthur served as president for MEC; where he guided and helped to rectify environmental conditions at tracks in the state of Oregon. The Oregon Thoroughbred Breeders Association hired Arthur as a lobbyist and he served on their board for many years. He stayed active with his knowledge of the sport and politics that came with helping the economics of the industry.
Throughout his life Arthur was a successful Oregon businessman; and, he was known by his business associates, peers, and friends as a "True Gentleman."
Arthur was preceded by his parents, older brother Col. Julian McFadden (USAF, Ret.), and younger sister Kathryn Brandis. Arthur is survived by sons, Christopher, Brian, Timothy (wife Stacey); daughter, Jennifer (Gigi) Lundgren (husband, Scott); grandchildren, Brett, Holley, Thomas, and Lane, and several nieces and nephews.