January 30, 1947 – October 9, 2021

Arthur Cauldwell Schaper, 74, of Albany, passed away at his home.

The son of Arthur and Constance (Cauldwell) Schaper, he was born in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Arthur was a military child; his Father was a Chief AD Aviation Machinist. They moved to many countries and throughout the United States. Arthur enlisted in the military, was a Navy Seabee in Vietnam from 1965-1967. He came home and was a Military Fireman at Navel Weapons Testing Center, China Lake, California.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Patricia; children, Dawn Schaper, of Seattle Washington, Kelly Boris, of Lebanon, Arthur C. Schaper, of Torrance California, Katie Riddile, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Kristi Sieng, of Keiser, Elizabeth Schaper, of Washington; sisters, Barbara Price, of Decator, Texas, Mary Schaper, of Albany, Connie Cooksey, of Joseph, Arizona; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded by his parents, Arthur and Constance Schaper.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Willamette Community Church on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.