May 27, 1932 — November 2, 2018
Arthur “Art” Leisinger, 86, of Crabtree passed away Friday.
He was born in Revillo, South Dakota to Tony and Margaret (Kracke) Leisinger.
He served in the United States Army in Germany during the Korean War.
He married Lois Kruse August 22, 1953 in Tyler, Minnesota.
Art farmed in South Dakota for many years. He moved to Oregon in 1968 where he started his own business, Leisinger Pump and Construction.
He was a snowbird and liked to winter in Yuma, Arizona. He enjoyed having coffee and cookies with friends. He loved hunting deer, pheasant and fox in an airplane in South Dakota when his health allowed. He liked to make pen holders out of rocks and clocks out of painted saw blades. He also enjoyed gardening flowers and vegetables.
Art is survived by his wife, Lois Leisinger; sons, Arlin and his wife, Jan Leisinger, Merlin and his wife, Noreen Leisinger, and Verlin and his wife, Dottie Leisinger; sisters, Doris Olson and Mardell Hause; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Tony and Margaret Leisinger; brothers, Alvin and Robert; sisters, Stella Anderson, Elenora Hicks, Ramona Asmus, Alberta Berg, and Donna Clark.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 14 at Crabtree Christian Church.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name to Crabtree Christian Church, P.O. Box 90, Crabtree, Oregon 97335. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.