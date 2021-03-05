Oct. 27, 1931 - Feb. 6, 2021

Arne Trygve Jakobsen was born in Copenhagen, Denmark. He passed away at 89 in his home. Arne is survived by his daughters, Irene Filipponi (Jakobsen), Albany and Ann Segura (Jakobsen), Placerville, CA, his grandchildren (Josh, Alicia, Michael, Kyliana, Andrea), great-grandchildren (Lauren, Makenzi, Seth), and second wife, Nancy Costa Jakobsen.

Preceding him in death was his first wife, Irma Friis Jakobsen (married 38 years), his grandson Joseph, parents, and 3 siblings.

At the early age of 17, Arne left Denmark and became a merchant marine. He traveled the world and visited 108 different countries and had some crazy adventures!

He eventually found his way to the San Francisco Bay Area where he met and married his first wife, Irma in 1962. He lived in San Carlos, CA for 25 years and in 1994 he moved with his first wife to Albany.

He was an accomplished artist and did most of his work in oils with over 200 paintings to his name. He showed and sold his painting in California and Oregon and won several awards.

Arne married his second wife, Nancy Costa Jakobsen, in 2000.

Skol (cheers) to a wonderful life well lived!