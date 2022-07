Arne Robert Gerard

May 24, 1951 - June 15, 2022

Arne Robert Gerard, 71, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday. He was born in Sweet Home to John Frank and Sally Jane (Moore) Gerard.

Arne lived in Sweet Home his entire life. He was a farm hand and sanitation worker.

He enjoyed fishing, traveling and spending time with his family.

Arne is survived by his son James Gerard; daughter Alicia Marker-Blymiller; and five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father John Frank Gerard; mother Sally Jane Gerard; and sister Bobby Gerard.

