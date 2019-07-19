June 10, 1933 — June 30, 2019
Arne Landsberg, of Corvallis, passed away on June 30 in Olympia, Washington; he was 86.
Arne was born June 10, 1933 in Des Moines, Iowa. The son of Arne and Edith Landsberg, he grew up first in Des Moines and then in Gering, Nebraska.
Arne graduated as salutatorian from Gering High School in 1951. He wanted to study chemistry in college and was offered a college scholarship in chemical engineering, so decided that was close enough. He earned his B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Colorado, Boulder in 1955.
After fulfilling his draft duties in the Army on the East Coast, he came to Oregon State University for his Ph.D. in 1958.
In 1961, he married Joan Dobrot of Central Point, Oregon. They continued their studies in Corvallis, and while working on his Ph.D., Arne began work for the US Bureau of Mines in Albany. After completing his Ph.D. in 1964, he and Joan volunteered for the Peace Corps and were sent to Costa Rica from 1964-66 where he was instrumental in establishing the new chemical engineering department at the Universidad de Costa Rica, in San José. Following Peace Corps service, he returned to work at the US Bureau of Mines in Albany, where he worked until he retired in 1992. His research focused on chlorination of ore.
He and Joan divorced in 1977.
After retiring, Arne spent the next nine years as a committed middle school math and science volunteer in the Corvallis schools. In addition, he became a master gardener, master recycler, and spent one legislative session volunteering in the state capital to better understand how the legislature worked.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hiking and camping with his kids and friends, tending his garden, photography, and contra dancing. Most saliently, Arne lived as a true researcher - everything was an experiment and worthy of collecting data and he always delighted in that ah-ha moment.
He is survived by his daughter, Karin, of Olympia, Washington; and son, Eric (Kim) and three grandchildren, Luke, Cole, and Ella, of Boise, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Helen Ann Landsberg Martischewsky, of Texas.
A memorial service for Arne will be held at 1:30 p.m. on August 10 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Greenbelt Land Trust, PO Box 1721, Corvallis, OR 97339.