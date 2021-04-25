Arlyse J Lorimor Link, born March 3, 1935 Mellville, North Dakota, died January 18, 2021, Longview, Washington. She was a beloved mother and loving wife who will be missed by her family. She moved to Oregon while she was in middle school and graduated from Sweet Home High School. There she met Howard Lorimor and was married to him for 41 years until he passed away in 1994. They had five children with their daughter passing away a few days after birth. Besides raising their four sons, Arylse had a full life with a variety of jobs including work at the Corvallis Greyhound bus depot and Overall Laundry where she retired. She was an active member of the Corvallis Moose Lodge and served in several positions including Senior Reagent of the women's lodge. She enjoyed a lot of things in her life including family camping, knitting, sewing, and quilting. There was always hospitality and a pot of coffee for visitors in the household. A few years after Howard passed away she married Dean Link and they were married for 22 years before he passed away. She is survived by her sister, Mickey Olk of Spokane, Washington, her sons, Rodney, Gary, Dennis, and Donald, 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was a friendly soul who loved children, had a gentle spirit and always found room for ice cream.