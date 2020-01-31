September 9, 1921 - January 19, 2020

Arlene Rose Ehrlich Heins, 98, of Albany passed away Sunday January 19, 2020. She was born in Linn County to Oscar H. and Emma Amelia (Marquardt) Ehrlich.

Her family lived on a hundred acre farm near the intersection of Poor Farm Road and Winter Road (Hwy 34). She was the third child born to Oscar and Emma Ehrlich, joining a big brother who was five years older, Erwin; and a sister, Alvena, who was four years older.

Her mother’s parents had moved to the Northwest from Nebraska, settling in Prosser, Washington, but they soon moved to Albany, Oregon. Albany was the closest community with a Lutheran Missouri Synod church which they deemed essential for catechizing and confirming Emma’s younger brother.

Oscar, Arlene’s father, courted Emma (Marquardt), but was informed by her parents that they would not allow their daughter to marry a man who did not own property. Therefore Oscar purchased farm property on the Calapooia River adjacent to Hwy 34. It was here Arlene grew up, helping her parents and sibling as they fed livestock, raised chickens and harvested hay and grass seed.