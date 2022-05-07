Arlene Leona Pond

July 24, 1945 - April 1, 2022

She was born while her dad was on the Aircraft Carrier in the South Pacific. Her parents were Leonard Clayton Black and Evelyn (Hoth) Black.

In her early years she grew up in and around Wheatland, Wyoming, the last on a cattle ranch where her father was a cowboy. Her early education was in a one room school house shared with her sister and the daughter of the owner of the ranch. The family moved to Corvallis in 1956 where from time to time Arlene would help her Dad milk cows at the dairy farm before going to school. She attended Inavale Grade School, Western View Middle School and graduated from Corvallis High School in 1963.

She met her future husband Richard Pond when she was in the Girl Scout Mariners. They started dating in December of 1963 and were married in July of 1964. In 1968 their daughter Tammy Lynn came into their lives and Lisa Marie joined the family in 1970. Before they arrived she worked in the MU Commons at OSU and she was a homemaker the rest of her life. She has explored 25 States and two Canadian provinces. Trips to Minnesota, Las Vegas, Wheatland and Greeley to see family and friends, especially her grandmother in Greeley.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years Richard; her daughter Tammy Pond Foster (husband Jay); granddaughter Kayla April Marie Kanode; daughter Lisa (Pond) Richardson (husband Dan); granddaughter Savannah Jade Richardson; her sister Nancy Pond and her children Lynette, Ivan (Scotty) and Kim.

The family would like to thank Samaritan Evergreen Hospice for the excellent care they provided. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 14th at Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW 9th St., at 1 p.m.