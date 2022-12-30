"Remembrance of A Life Well Lived"

A spiritual woman, Arlene "AJ" Soeller held a deep and abiding Faith in God. She walked through life uplifting the people around her, grateful for each day, giving back with encouragement, thanks and prayer.

She handled life's ups and downs with grace, never losing her warm and genuine smile. She nurtured deep friendships in her community, sharing her life experiences to help those searching for serenity and support.

As a loving, compassionate and devoted mother, she was beyond compare. Always encouraging and supportive of each of her children, believing in and strengthening them in every way she could, even when life's struggles seemed insurmountable. A truly wonderful mom!

Born in 1932 to Jack and Edna Schwartz of Berne, Indiana, Arlene Jane was the youngest of three children. She and her sister Marie and brother Art were raised speaking German, common for the Amish Community at the time. While she was still in grade school, her parents left the Amish ways behind, moving to Nappanee, Indiana where she lived until leaving to attend college in Bloomington, Indiana.

Always interested in music, she sang in choirs and played the clarinet, saxophone and piano, eventually focusing on the piano. A 4.0 student at Indiana University (IU) she studied Music, becoming a concert level pianist while active in her sorority, drama and dance. She met Ned Helmuth, IU Senior Class President and they were married in 1952. Ned and Arlene eventually settled in West Lafayette, Indiana, where they built a house and raised their three children, Pam, Mike and Gretchen. Difficult times led them to divorce in 1971 and in 1974, AJ married William Wallace and moved to Oregon, living on a beautiful farm in Gaston. She began a career in Real Estate after her husband passed away in 1979.

In 1984, AJ married Richard Soeller, opening her heart to his two children, Julie and Martin. AJ is fondly remembered for her gracious hospitality at her Thanksgiving dinner feasts and Christmas celebrations. Still in operation today, she and Richard launched Dexter Design And Development Co. where she learned drafting and alongside Richard, developed Dexter into a successful electronics hardware company.

In 1996 they moved to Tucson, Arizona for their retirement, sharing their Sun City home with family and friends for 15 years. She began playing more golf, making jewelry and continued her passion for inspirational writing, copywriting some of her work including her favorite "My Beloved Child" - signed ajs.

She and Richard loved traveling the country in their motor home with Mr. Bojangles (their sweet little dog), visiting her children and grandchildren in California, Oregon and Washington and spending summers on Lake Pend Orielle in Sandpoint, Idaho.

After the devastating loss of her eldest daughter Pam in 2010, they relocated to Corvallis, Oregon, eventually moving to the Mennonite Village in Albany.

In 2018 Richard passed away and AJ stayed on at Quail Run Assisted Living. With the support of her family and the staff's loving and dedicated care she happily called it home for the remainder of her life. Passionate about sports of all kinds, but especially football, she was rarely without a game to watch or her favorite teams to follow.

Flowers, calls and visits were the norm for AJ's son Mike, bringing her great joy. Also devoted to her happiness and care, daughter Gretchen was blessed to be nearby over the years, and at her side in her last and peaceful moments of passing.

AJ is preceded in death by Richard Soeller, Pamela Helmuth Jones (Rich) and step-son Martin Soeller. She is survived by her son Michael Helmuth (Jan), daughter Gretchen Helmuth Norton (Rob), step-daughter Julie Malinosky (Justin), her grandchildren Ryan, Kate and John and four great-grandchildren, Blake, Paige, Jack, and Caroline, with two more on the way!

A private burial is planned at Findely Sunset Hills Memorial Park and a Celebration of Life with family in Laguna Hills, California. Memories and photos can be shared through the link below. We say goodbye to this exceptional woman who spread Love everyday. Her precious Spirit lives on in all those whose lives she touched.

A Life Well Lived.