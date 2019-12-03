June 12, 1922 - November 27, 2019
Arene Kirk, 97, of Lebanon passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, November 27, 2019.
A viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, December 9 at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 10 at Sweet Home New Life in Christ Fellowship, 1266 44th Ave., Sweet Home, Oregon. Burial will follow at Gilliland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are welcomed in Arene’s memory to: Lebanon Veterans’ Home - Lebanon (Alpha 2), 600 N. 5th Street, Lebanon, OR 97355, or Evergreen Hospice, 1046 SW 6th St., Albany, OR 97321
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)