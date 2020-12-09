Ardys Dukes

Ardys enjoyed many family trips visiting relatives and exploring the United States. She especially liked traveling to visit her kids. She preferred pie to cake, even on her birthday, and her favorite was lemon meringue pie. She liked chocolate and we all knew to bring a chocolate shake when we came to visit. She was a room mother for at least one of her children every year they were in elementary school. She was a leader of sewing and cooking 4-H clubs for her children. She was interested in genealogy and had done extensive research into our family history. Always up for the challenge, she did the crossword puzzle almost every day into her 80's. Ardys had been a regular member of a book club, though more to be with friends than the books. She loved to have visitors and loved when the “grand-dogs” came to visit. She was proud of her children and grandchildren, and loved to brag about them.