1939 — 2018
Arden S. (Huston) Dodson, 78, passed away on July 11 in Albany.
She was born on August 10, 1939, in Caldwell, Idaho to Fred J. Huston and Vanita M. (Sessler) Pearson.
She moved to Burns, Oregon, in 1941. She graduated from Burns Union High School in 1957. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Jack D. Dodson, in Burns.
Arden and her family moved to Salem and then to Newport for 36 (?) years. She was an office manager, employed at Kernville Logging Co., then Surfside Volkswagen-Audi, Bumblebee Co. and back to Surfside Volkswagen-Audi until her retirement in 2000.
Jack and Arden spent their retired years between Newport, Burns and Albany.
She enjoyed coffee, cross puzzles, cross-stitching, sewing and gardening. She especially enjoyed stitching Christmas stockings for all her children and grandchildren. She was a great cook and loved cooking for her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her parents; her daughter, Pamela; sister Gayla Presley; and great grandson, Enrique Eukiah Herrera.
Arden is survived by her daughter, Kym (Billy) Krahl of Salt Lake City, Utah; sons, Michael of Albany, Patrick (Nancy) of Newport, and Christopher (Stacey) of Portland; brother, Gary L Hebener of Redmond, Oregon; sister, Freddy S. Huston of San Diego, California; grandchildren, Samantha, Stephanie, Austin, Alison, Krystal, Emily and Tiffany; one great-granddaughter, Evelynn; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held a later date.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
