Antolina Bangcot Raisl

September 2, 1941 - September 23, 2022

Antolina "Leny" Raisl of Albany passed away peacefully on Friday, September 23rd, at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. She was 81 years old.

Leny was born in Butuan City, Philippines, to Nicholas and Defrosa (Cifra) Bangcot and was the second of eight children. She graduated from Father Urios Catholic School in 1957 before attending beauty school in Surigao where she graduated in 1959. She met Dan Raisl in 1962 while he was stationed in the Philippines serving in the Navy, and the two married on July 4, 1964.

Following Dan's discharge, Leny and he lived in Southern California and Iowa before settling in Oregon. They moved to Albany in 1968. Leny worked in the hospitality and food industries before being hired as a process technician at Hewlett Packard in 1980. She retired from HP in 2001.

Leny was an avid crafter who enjoyed macrame, crocheting and flower-arranging. She also enjoyed cooking and baking and especially feeding her friends and family. Her greatest joy was spending time with family. Leny and Dan had three girls together before divorcing in 1981. The two never remarried and remained good friends.

She is survived by daughters: Theresa (Tony) Niskanen of Bellingham, WA, Angela (Cory) Fisher of Prineville and Melissa (Craig) Chambers of Albany; siblings: Florian, Susan and Guillermo; and two grandchildren: Maryn and Mason Chambers. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Berting, Efron and Nicholas; sister, Clarita; and ex-husband, Dan.

A funeral mass will take place on Thursday, October 13, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests remembrances be made at www.aasum-dufour.com.

