October 21, 1949 – July 14, 2023

Tony passed away peacefully on July 14, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ronaldo and Delores Sinclair, his brother, Steven, and his grandchildren Charles, Damon, and Abigail.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia, of 52 years. His daughters, Amy Ramsdell, and Julie Holden, sisters April Presley, and Carolyn Sinclair, brother Jerry Sinclair, and his four grandchildren, Trinity, Alivia, Delilah Holden, and Samuel Ramsdell.

He graduated from Lebanon High School in 1968. He married his wife Patricia Reimer at St. Edward Catholic Church in 1971, where he later became a member of the church. He worked for a mobile home factory a few years and Wah Chang for a brief time before he was hired at Champion Plywood for almost two decades. After obtaining an Associate’s Degree in Machine Tool Technology, he worked for OEM, Inc. in Corvallis as a Machinist. He retired after twenty years.

His favorite pastimes included fishing, hunting, spending time with his family, and playing board/card games. He spent time coaching youth sports, his favorite being softball. He made the best Sunday Brunch and Christmas candies. He was a Dad, Grandpa, Artist, Carpenter, Baker, Fisherman, Coach, and Super Fan. He will be missed.

Tony’s service will be held at 2:00pm, Friday, August 4, 2023 at St. Edward Catholic Church in Lebanon. Recitation of the Rosary begins at 1:30pm. There will be Celebration of Life immediately following the service in the Fellowship Hall at St. Edward. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.