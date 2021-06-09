September 18, 1961 - May 31, 2021

Anthony Savelich was called to the Lord on May 31, 2021. He was born in Eugene on September 18, 1961. His family moved to Laguna Hills, California, in 1973. Anthony was always ambitious and started working in the restaurant business at a very early age. As time went on, he managed the Wild Flower restaurant in Flagstaff, Arizona, and Josephina's Italian restaurant in Denver, Colorado. In addition to his culinary abilities, Anthony enjoyed home improvement projects, putting his skills to work managing the Ace Hardware store in Montesano, Washington, and later two departments at Lowe's Home Improvement in Phoenix, Arizona. Anthony was also very athletic and loved the outdoors. He worked ski patrol in Taos, New Mexico, and enjoyed hiking, biking, and kayaking throughout the country. There wasn't much Anthony couldn't do.

Anthony's family and friends remember him as a fabulous gourmet cook and a joy to be with. He was generous to a fault and never met a stranger. Even in his passing he was an organ donor. Everywhere he went, people were drawn to him and to his wonderful sense of humor, always laughing, telling stories of his adventures. He loved animals and never turned down a stray. He just never stopped giving.