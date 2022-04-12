Anthony James Cavazos-Christie

Growing up Anthony was an active and happy child. He enjoyed playing airsoft, nerf guns, and video games with his brother, Dylan. Although, he spent a fair share of time entertaining his younger sister, who once old enough got involved in Anthony and Dylan's games. Anthony was a rough and tumble child. Taking any opportunity that presented itself to go play outside, ride bikes, and play games with neighboring kids. While Anthony was younger he thoroughly enjoyed spending time with Tanya, his other brother and sister's, Nana, Crystal, and cousins. Once he was in his preteens Anthony took up a lot of his time frequenting other areas around Albany such as Sweet home, Lebanon, and Scio. As he reached his teens more of his time was taken up by hanging out with friends and family. Anthony enjoyed being around his family and friends most. Being able to spend time with his family and friends was a good day for Anthony. He was a people person and enjoyed the conversations and laughs that came with surrounding himself with loved ones.