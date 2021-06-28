April 11, 1922 - June 25, 2021

Annie Laurie (Haynes) Bayless died Friday, June 25, in Salem, at the age of ninety nine. She was the daughter of Frank and Violet Haynes. She had two sisters and two brothers, all deceased. She is survived by son, Charles E. Bayless (Katy), Salem, grandson, Duane (Kristy) Bayless and granddaughter, Carie (Alan) McDowell. She was preceded in death by husband, Charles R. (Bud) Bayless, and son, Allan Bayless.

Ann was born in Kent, Oregon, April 11, 1922, and remained there until 1935 when the family moved to Philomath. She graduated as class valedictorian from Philomath High School in 1940. She was married after the start of WWII and spent time from coast to coast working and keeping up with her husband's ship movements and dockings. After the war she remained in Philomath as a housewife and part-time bookkeeper at the family sawmill.

She remained in Philomath until 1965 when the family moved to Powell Butte and later Redmond, in Central Oregon. Ten years ago she moved to Salem to be near her son and retired to Lancaster Village.