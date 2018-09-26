May 20, 1927 — September 19, 2018
Annie Louise Stryker passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at a very loving adult foster home in Albany.
Annie was born in Anaheim, California, to Neva (Marchbank) and Mike Brunson. She grew up in Southern California and graduated from Excelsior High School in Norwalk, California, in 1947.
She settled in Albany in 1948 and worked several different jobs before marrying her husband Gene in the spring of 1951.
Annie busied herself raising three sons while enjoying many travels and camping trips in her beloved Northwest and beyond. She also loved to knit and crochet which she learned from her grandmother and namesake, Annie Marchbank. Many of her beautiful creations are still being enjoyed by family.
Annie is preceded in death by her son, David; both parents; and brothers, Bill, Chuck, and Ron.
Annie is survived by her husband, Gene; sons, Dennis and Gary; brothers, Bruce, Bob, and George; and sisters, Joyce and Janice along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The little house on Salem Avenue will never be the same.
At this time, no services are being planned. Any future arrangements would be handled by AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home (www.aasum-dufour.com).