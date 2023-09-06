January 1, 1935 – August 31, 2023

Annetta "Nettie" VanderStelt, 88, passed away on August 31, 2023 at the Mennonite Home in Albany, Oregon.

Nettie was born on January 6, 1935 in South Holland, IL to Wildrik and Grace Niehof. She married Cornelius "Case" VanderStelt on March 20, 1959 in Artesia, California. They had four sons while living in California: Andy, Bill, Dan and Gary. In August of 1968 they moved the family to Halsey, Oregon where they ran a dairy farm for many years. Nettie was very involved in helping on the dairy along with raising kids. They had two more children, Ken and Betty, after moving to Oregon.

Nettie volunteered at several churches over the years. At Knollbrook Christian Reformed Church she taught kids story time and also helped with women's Bible studies. Nettie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Case VanderStelt. Children Bill VanderStelt (wife Lisa), Dan VanderStelt, Gary VanderStelt (wife Mari), Ken VanderStelt and Betty Trevisiol (husband Mark.) Grandchildren Hans VanderStelt (wife Carolyn), Katie VanderStelt, Anna Whitaker (husband Patrick), Nile VanderStelt and Emily VanderStelt. Great-Grandchildren Jackson Whitaker and Barrett VanderStelt and brother Case Niehof (wife Elaine).

She was preceded in death by her son Andy, brother Aike Niehof and sister Theresa Jesernik.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Mennonite Home Nursing Rehab Facility for the wonderful care they provided for Nettie over the last 21 months.

Private services will be held. Burial will take place at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens in Albany.

Memorial donations can be made to the Mennonite Village Foundation, 5353 Columbus St SE, Albany, OR 97322.