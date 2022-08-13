Anneliese (Lisa) Burright

July 22, 1940 - August 9, 2022

Passed away at the age of 82. She was married to Larry Burright for 53 years. Lisa resided in Corvallis and the Philomath area for many years. Lisa worked in law-enforcement for the Benton County Sheriff's Office and The Corvallis Police Department for twenty seven plus years. Before retiring after which she worked hard on her and and Larry's farm raising cattle.

Lisa's hobbies were painting, hunting, fishing on the Alsea and Odell Lake. She was Larry's deck hand on their boat named Popeye and could handle the boat as well as any man. She made people laugh daily and loved life to the fullest.

She is survived by her husband Larry. She will be missed. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home. Visitation and viewing are 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 16th. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17 at Oaklawn Memorial Park, 2245 SW Whiteside Dr, Corvallis. Contributions can be made in her name to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House or Depoe Bay Harbor c/o City of Depoe Bay.

