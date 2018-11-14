September 6, 1932 — October 31, 2018
Annabelle Bernice Lanz “Frenchie” passed away on October 31, 2018, at the age of 86 years at the Bridgecreek Memory Care in Lebanon.
Annabelle was born September 6, 1932, in Fort Yates, North Dakota, to Isadore and Florina Carrier.
Annabelle married Raymond Lanz on June 5, 1950, in Huff, North Dakota.
She had many hobbies including bowling and traveling. Annabelle was a member of the Women of the Moose and Women of the Elks and participated in the Perpetual Adoration at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Corvallis, Oregon.
Annabelle was proceeded in death by her husband, Raymond Lanz; and her parents, Isadore and Florina Carrier.
She is survived by her siblings Leonard (Nancy) Carrier, Lorraine (Gordon) Bopp, Bud Carrier, Rich (Marilyn) Carrier, and Dale (Pam) Carrier; her children, Randy (Mary) Lanz, Linda (Dennis O’Grady) Hinman, Connie (Rex) Butler, Donald (Michele Comisky) Lanz, Raeanne Lanz Larrabee, Ed (Shirley MacAdam) Lanz; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions can be made to the ARC of Benton County.
A Rosary and viewing will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 19, at McHenry Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Corvallis.
Please leave thoughts and condolences at McHenry Funeral Home (www.mchenryfuneralhome.com).