Anna Upenieks

Anna and Arvids came to Philadelphia in the early 1950’s where they knew other Latvians who had settled there. Anna and Arvids had two daughters, Anita born in 1957, and Maria in 1962. Soon after coming to the U.S., Anna studied cosmetology and received a beautician’s license. For several years, she worked in various Philadelphia salons. Always striving for independence, Anna ventured out on her own and opened a salon in her home. She was a proud businesswoman and continued her salon till she was in the late 70’s. At that time, she moved to Corvallis to be closer to her daughter Anita. In Corvallis, she was an active member of Grace Lutheran church, where she especially liked thought invoking Bible studies. Her other interests included gardening, reading, classical music and exercising. She was often seen in the neighborhood walking with her backpack. Even in times of hardship, Anna always maintained a positive attitude. She was always present in the moment with people she met and made friends in all the places she lived.