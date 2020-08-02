Anna Marie Wilson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 25, 1931 – July 23, 2020

Anna Marie Verna Buzzard Wilson, age 89, of Corvallis, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Albany. She went to be with the love of her life, Dale Wilson, to whom she was married for 54 years.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Corvallis, and was active in The Catholic Daughters. She was also a member of the “Red Hat Ladies”

Anna Marie is preceded in death by her husband, Dale; her daughter, Rochelle (Williamson), and her brothers Jackie and Frederick. She is survived by her daughter Sandra (Sam) Jahanian; grandsons, Michael Jahanian, Kyler Williamson, granddaughter Shelby Williamson (Steven), best friend, Patti Choate and sister-in-law, Gale Prost and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, corner of Grant Avenue and Witham Hill Drive in Corvallis 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Anna Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.