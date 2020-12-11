Anna Marie Holmes

1923 – 2020

Anna Marie was a minister's daughter, third of four children, born in the church manse in 1923. Because her mother's labor was so short, Anna Marie came into this world before the doctor showed up to attend her birth. Her father, who knew a little about childbirth from his years as a pre-med student before going into the ministry, helped deliver her.

Family, church and service to others were the values she learned in her early years, and continued to act on throughout her adult life. As a preacher's kid, she grew up in the Garvalia Presbyterian Church in Wilmar, California. She described herself as a bit of a scallywag as a child. One of the family stories goes that four-year-old Anna Marie was sitting in the front pew of the church mimicking a woman in the choir who had a very noticeable facial tick. Her father came down from the pulpit in the middle of his sermon, took her out of church and gave her a spanking. Then he returned to the pulpit and finished his sermon.

Anna first noticed John Holmes, the love of her life, when as a joke, she pinned shut the sleeves of his coat during junior high church youth group. At the time, John didn't think it was very funny, and said it only increased his disgust with girls. But a few years later he would ask her out on their first date to see the movie “Robin Hood.”