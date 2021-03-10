Anna Marie Butler

Anna Marie married Peter in Portland, Oregon on June 30th, 1962. They settled in Sacramento, California where Peter was stationed with the 724th Air Force Band at Mather AFB. Soon after, they were relocated to McChord AFB in Tacoma, Washington. Their first daughter Rebecca was born in 1963. After Peter was discharged from the Air Force, the family moved several places depending on job locations. Anna Marie, worked as a preschool and special ed teacher during their years in Woodburn, Oregon. In 1972, Anna Marie and Peter made Lebanon their forever home. Anna Marie became a homemaker, often babysitting, teaching Sunday school, teaching private voice lessons, singing in the church choir, running community organizations and of course sharing her musical talent. In 1976, Anna Marie and Peter welcomed another daughter, Rachel. Lebanon was home and Anna Marie often said how good the town had been to her family. In 2004, she and Peter were named Senior Citizens of the Year for Lebanon. Those who knew her say she was an angel on earth, never hearing a mean word come out of her mouth. She never complained and saw the good in everyone. She was so proud of being 100 percent Norwegian. Faith and her church family were so important to Anna Marie. She also loved to share her Norwegian traditions with all of her friends. Four trips to Norway were a dream come true for her. Being a Grandma "Bagga" and "MorMor", was her absolute favorite role. She always carried around a small brag book with photos of her five grandchildren. So many will miss her, especially that beautiful mezzo soprano voice that was truly a talent given to her by God.